Sonko sponsors Conjestina’s prayers





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered to sponsor prayers for former professional boxer Conjestina Achieng after it emerged that retired female pugilist is going through yet another rough patch.

This after a photo of a tattered and frail-looking photo of Conjestina went viral.

While making the pledge, Sonko said he is responding to pleas for assistance from the boxer’s son who believes only prayers can help his mother.

“Through her son the family believes she needs prayers and are proposing taking her to Pastor Ezekiel. They have been appealing for help but none of our leaders has heeded to their cry,” Sonko said.

At the same time, Sonko is blaming politicians for not coming out to help retired boxer who at one time was a national hero.

“Despite my busy court schedule and tribulations I have decided to continue helping her including taking her to Mtumishi prophetess Mary Kagendo for prayers,” Sonko said.

Nicknamed ‘Hands of Stone’, Conjestina made her boxing debut in 2002 and she became the first African woman boxer to hold an international title when she beat Ugandan Fiona Tugume to take the vacant WIBF middleweight title.

The single mother of one health started deteriorating in 2011 with her father sending an appeal to Kenyans to help him take her to hospital. She was subsequently admitted at Mathari Hospital and later discharged after she recovered.

Again in 2020, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) took the award-winning boxer for rehabilitation.

However, last week, Conjestina’s general health had raised concerns with Kenyans appealing to the authorities and well-wishers to come to her rescue.