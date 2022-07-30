Join our Telegram Channel
Sonko the party-hopper: What Kenyans are saying online

By Wangu Kanuri July 30th, 2022 2 min read

Mike Sonko, the former Nairobi governor, is the man of the moment for his latest political somersaults. This after he dumped Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Saturday.

Sonko, who joined Kenya Kwanza on Saturday barely three months after joining the Wiper Democratic Party as a life member, said that he had been assured of lucrative government positions both in the National government and Mombasa county government should Kenya Kwanza clinch on victory on August 9th.

Just before he made his move, Sonko had claimed that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua were behind the Supreme Court verdict that barred him from running for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

“Lakini unajua mimi pia niko na jicho pevu yangu and I know what has transpired. I know who has affected this judgement of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Sonko had also promised to support UDA’s Hassan Omar who is contesting for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat if he is barred from vying.

On social media, Sonko’s political maneuverings have drawn praises and criticism in equal measures. Here are a sample of the reactions on Twitter:

 

