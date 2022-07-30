Sonko the party-hopper: What Kenyans are saying online





Mike Sonko, the former Nairobi governor, is the man of the moment for his latest political somersaults. This after he dumped Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Saturday.

Sonko, who joined Kenya Kwanza on Saturday barely three months after joining the Wiper Democratic Party as a life member, said that he had been assured of lucrative government positions both in the National government and Mombasa county government should Kenya Kwanza clinch on victory on August 9th.

Just before he made his move, Sonko had claimed that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua were behind the Supreme Court verdict that barred him from running for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

“Lakini unajua mimi pia niko na jicho pevu yangu and I know what has transpired. I know who has affected this judgement of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Sonko had also promised to support UDA’s Hassan Omar who is contesting for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat if he is barred from vying.

On social media, Sonko’s political maneuverings have drawn praises and criticism in equal measures. Here are a sample of the reactions on Twitter:

You have made the right decision sir, stand tall, head high — Lsavage2.0 (@ElSavage200) July 30, 2022

You were headed home regardless. Pole. Vumilia. — JesRov (@Jesrovwayu) July 30, 2022

Welcome Governor. We are the winning team — Paul Maingi (@PaulMaingi19) July 30, 2022

Macase zitamfuata hadi ashangae😂 he's made a wrong move without thinking ahead — Samuel Thiong'o (@samuelthiong_o) July 30, 2022

Hii kitu usiweke kwa roho..politicians dont hate each they just differ in opinions publicly…..wote wanajaribu kusecure bag https://t.co/VEa6V41MNT — Domicile herb (@domicileherb) July 30, 2022

A leader who is as undecided as you is not worth his salt. A week to elections and you are still moving from one camp to another!! https://t.co/YJZ98jnidr — Odhiambo Issa (@Odhiambo_Issa) July 30, 2022

It's a deal done Kenya kwanza will form the next government.

Hustler Freedom#RutoFor2022 https://t.co/THmzUxM2hr — Comrades Na Ruto (@Comradesnaruto) July 30, 2022