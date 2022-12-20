Sonko offers to pay for eyesight treatment for baby Sagini
Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has offered to pay for baby Sagini’s eye treatment to restore his eyesight. Sonko, known for his philanthropic nature, said he would pay for the young one’s medical bills.
In a post on his socials, Sonko said that he had not only done thorough research on the best hospital that could attend to baby Sagini but also talked with Kisii county leaders to see to it that baby Sagini gets to Nairobi for a check-up.
