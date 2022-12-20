Join our Telegram Channel
Sonko offers to pay for eyesight treatment for baby Sagini

By Wangu Kanuri December 20th, 2022 2 min read

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has offered to pay for baby Sagini’s eye treatment to restore his eyesight. Sonko, known for his philanthropic nature, said he would pay for the young one’s medical bills.

In a post on his socials, Sonko said that he had not only done thorough research on the best hospital that could attend to baby Sagini but also talked with Kisii county leaders to see to it that baby Sagini gets to Nairobi for a check-up.

“I have conducted thorough research this afternoon on which is the best hospital that can at least attend to Baby Sagini’s emergency case and found a hospital in Shenzen. South China called Dennis Lam Eye Hospital, which does eye implants.
However, after contacting the hospital, we were advised Baby Sagini must have a referral from at least two Kenyan hospitals. We went ahead and booked an appointment for him to be reviewed at the Westlands laser eye hospital on Wednesday, where Doctor Kishor will attend to him.”
He shall also engage Nairobi County Government to recommend eye specialists from Mbagathi hospital.
Also read: Pastor Ng’ang’a defends side chics, shades Pastor Ezekiel
Sonko revealed that after the two hospitals do their independent reviews, he shall forward the two reports to China.
“We shall team up and coordinate with leaders from Kisii and fly him to C-MER (Shenzhen) Dennis Lam Eye Hospital in South China for implants.
The Chinese doctors would help the boy with navigation sensors to allow him to get around on his own in familiar places.”
“The implants are a precursor to fitting the boy with prosthetic eyes that will look and move more like normal eyes, but do not restore vision,” he added.
Baby Sagini’s story hit the headlines after he was discovered abandoned in a maize plantation at Ikuruma village in Marani Subcounty with his eyes gouged out.
The cousin, Alex Maina Ochogo,28, who is the main suspect in the heinous act, is in custody.

