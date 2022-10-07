Sonko weighs in on Vera Sidika’s new look

Two photos of Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika with her butt implants and after their removal. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Two photos of Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika with her butt implants and after their removal. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has weighed in on the new-look, Vera Sidika.

In a tweet, Sonko said, “It is sad that Vera Sidika almost died. Lemme use a euphemism to caution women; please be content with how you were created by God. Stop these construction surgeries of your derrieres.”

Huyu Vera Sidika maskini karibu akufe. Wacheni nitumie lugha sanifu kuwatahadharisha Wanawake: Tafadhalini ridhikeni na maumbile muliyopewa na Maulana wacheni kufanya ukarabati wa vinyambio vyenu. Alamsiki. pic.twitter.com/L13mmhRiJF — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 6, 2022

Socialite Sidika unveiled her new body on Wednesday, sending the internet into a frenzy.

In what she termed as her ‘rebirth’ Sidika went ahead and cautioned women against doing cosmetic surgeries such as butt and boobs implants saying the consequences were dire.

“The side effects and risks of butt implants and surgeries do exist. The complications are unbearable. Some people don’t make it out alive. Some are lucky enough to survive it. Ladies. Don’t ever do this to yourselves,” she advised.

Also read: What’s in a photo? Ruto’s new ADC pictured with eyes fixed on the ground

Making a comeback in the social media space, Vera while opening up said, “This has been the hardest phase in my life, due to a health risk, I had to undergo surgery. It’s still very unbelievable but I’ve come to terms with it and learnt to love myself regardless.”

Adding, “Ladies, please learn to love yourself and don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly, it’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my birthday this year, but here we are.”

Also read: Winnie Odinga: I’m trying to enjoy early retirement

Netizens have reacted to the changes with many expressing diverse opinions on Vera’s big change.

Vera addressed them saying, “I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate y’all love and support and pray you will walk through this journey with me.”

She has since been posting on the surgery journey and promised to break it down for her fans to understand how the surgery was done and how she was prepared.

Also read:

Betty Kyallo supports Vera Sidika, advises girls to own how they look and feel

Heartbreak as Nigerian singer Tems cancels Nairobi show

Shame on you! P-Unit’s Bon’Eye slammed for trolling Vera Sidika over reduction surgery