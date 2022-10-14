Sandra Mbuvi slams haters assuming she gets money from dad, Sonko





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Sandra Mbuvi has slammed naysayers who assume she gets money from her dad and never works.

In an interview, Sandra said she works and gets her own money and sometimes she does not need her dad’s input.

“I could be modelling for a brand and someone comes to my DM and be like you are boasting and your dad has done this and that and I’m like now what does this have to do with me?” she posed.

Also read: Chipukeezy’s ex-girlfriend, Miss Kibanja, mourns her late dad

She further revealed that she gets most of her income from modelling.

Sandra, the last born to Sonko and has been active on social media responding to both love and hate comments.

Recently, she showed her fans her father’s golden toilet which left many awed.

In the video, Sandra began recording from outside the mansion at Mua Hills in Machakos County while standing in a manicured garden before she walks up to her final destination.

“Everybody has that one thing in their house that everybody thinks is so cool. It could be a hidden cabinet, a little movie room, a gadget but ours is this…” said a background voice in Sandra’s video on September 15, 2022.

Also read: Flashback Friday! When Mama Ida’s slain bodyguard fiercely defended Raila

In 2018, during her birthday party, Sandra wore a sash and crown made of replicas of currency notes.

The pictures shared by her big sister Saumu Mbuvi, showed the birthday girl draped in a blue fitting gown holding a fan and a small basket covered in replicas of different denominations.

As they say, the apple does not fall far away from the tree, Sonko’s love for opulence is always recognizable from his clothing, accessories and cars.

He has an unmatched love for gold. Whether it is real or gold-plated, Sonko would probably have it.

His love for a flashy lifestyle has always been the topic of discussion by netizens who expressed various opinions about it.

Also read our top stories today:

List: 6 Unbelievable things said and done by billionaire rapper Kanye West

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu talks marriage, breaking up

Beauty Queen living near Trevor Ombija’s club speaks out (screenshots)

WATCH: Diamond, Zari’s kids demand to know who between them broke up the family