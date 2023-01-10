Sonko’s lawyer arrested by anti-graft detectives over forgery claims





A Nairobi lawyer, who was part of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s legal team in a multi-million shillings corruption case in 2020, was on Tuesday morning arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over forgery claims.

Mr Jack Bigambo, who is a renowned city lawyer, is facing accusations of faking the official stamp and signature of an EACC, which he used on his court documents.

It is also alleged that he went on to use the documents to fraudulently get court orders against the anti-graft commission.

1. EACC has this morning arrested Jack Bigambo, an Advocate of the High Court who forged the official stamp and signature of an EACC Advocate on his court documents and used the same to fraudulently secure Court Orders against EACC. #TuangamizeUfisadiTuijengeKenya — EACC (@EACCKenya) January 10, 2023

The lawyer is being detained at the EACC police station following his arrest, pending his arraignment before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court to face criminal charges.

“The suspect is currently in custody at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station. He will be processed and presented before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court to face various criminal charges,” EACC said in a statement.

The charge sheet states that the lawyer committed the offence on February 11, 2022 at Bigambo & Bigambo Advocates office in Westlands Nairobi, with intent to deceive knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged electronic records (Scanned Miscellaneous Application) through Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Division of High Court e-filling systems purporting to be genuine Miscellaneous Application commissioned by Grace Wambui Maina Advocates and Commissioner of Oaths.

The lawyer is also facing charges of giving false information on March 9, 2022 at EACC police station, by informing Officer Abdinoor Diba that the Miscellaneous Application application No. e004/2022 of Milimani was commissioned by Magua Mbatha Advocates.

According to the EACC, the lawyer will be charged with forgery contrary to section 345 of the penal code as read with 352(a)(b) of the penal code.

Mr Bigambo was among lawyers who represented former Nairobi Governor Sonko in the Sh357million graft case against the politician and 15 others in 2020.

