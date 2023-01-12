Sonko’s sobriety pact questioned, KOT savage reactions





The change of tune by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko of visiting Keroche Breweries and tasting different beer brands has attracted savage reactions on Twitter.

Just a few days ago, the controversial politician was preaching how nowadays he only takes tea, especially after joining the ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza.

On his Twitter page, Sonko is seen having a toast of a certain bear brand.

He said Keroche is back and even advises his followers to promote Kenyan-made beer brands.

“I’ve traveled the world and today visited iconic Kenyan brand, Keroche Breweries, got an opportunity to taste the beer brands…all brewered under cutting edge German tech,” said Sonko.

“Let’s buy Kenya, build Kenya, our own Keroche Breweries Limited, home of undisputed taste and quality,” he added.

On January 4, 2023, Sonko tweeted, “Sikuhzi ni juice, chai, maziwaree, soda na mursik. (Nowadays all I consume is juice, tea, milk, soda and mursik).”

On January 2, he also posted a photo with Anne Kananu and Millicent Omanga, saying they had both joined the tea club.

“Hawa wameokoka nakukuwa watu wa chai kama mimi. Welcome to the club ya chai. (They, too have moved on to sobriety like I have to become tea people. Welcome to the tea club),” tweeted Sonko.

Here we’re some reactions by KOT:

I thought uliwacha pombe — Uncle Dau (@DaudiGichana) January 11, 2023

Uyo ni Nani anakula pombe na samosa jameni 🤣 — Muthama Junior (@JuniorMuthama) January 11, 2023

Mkuu…si ulisema uliacha pombe — Dan Songa 🗝️ (@dansonga) January 11, 2023

Si tulisema round hii ni chai ama namna gani — Danny mwaluma (@MwalumaDanny) January 11, 2023

In June 2022, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) shut down Keroche Breweries for reneging on the tax agreement on settling tax arrears.

Tabitha Karanja is the founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Keroche Breweries, the first large brewery in Kenya owned by a non-multinational company.

On December 2021, Keroche had agreed to pay Sh21 million as a condition for reopening the factory and subsequent pay of Sh30 million, which was due in April.

Ms Karanja later moved back to court, claiming she was under immense pressure to sign the agreement with KRA.

She said Keroche managed to pay Sh20.8 million so that the plant could be reopened but could not pay the second installment, leading to the closure in June.

Ms Karanja pleaded with the court to reopen the firm saying the shutdown would lead to the loss of 87,500 litres of beer, which has been filtered and ready for packaging, 1.2 million litres in six tanks of beer that are ready for filtration and packaging, and loss of Sh350 million if the beer is destroyed.