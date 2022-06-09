Sorry ladies, Ruger is now officially taken





Nigerian singer Ruger (real name Michael Adebayo) has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Nollywood actress Susan Laraba Ganchung Pwajok.

The singer made the revelation on Instagram in a post that read: “So Susan Pwajok is my girlfriend Y’all can get off her d**k now, thank you.”

The confirmation comes days after the actress shared a slideshow of their loved-up moments with a cut-off of Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again hit as the background song.

This, however, is not the first time the actress is sharing lovey dovey clips of herself with the Bounce hitmaker.

Rumours that the two are an item started doing rounds a while back when they each started posting photos and videos together.

Ruger, during an interview on Clout Africa’s Clout Talk concert 2.0, said the actress has been his friend for a long time.

“Susan has always been my friend and she is my Bestie,” he said.

The response generated online reactions as netizens accused him of lying about his relationship with Susan.

The 19-year-old actress and model is famous for her role as Blessing in the TV series The Johnsons.

She started her acting career at the age of 3. However, her breakthrough is credited to her roles in The Johnsons, Stopping Khloe and Desperate Housewives Africa.

Ruger, on the other hand, rose to fame in 2021 after going viral following the release of the hit song Bounce, which received great fan reception to ultimately become a club banger.