South Africa confirms second monkeypox case





The second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in South Africa.

The confirmation was made by the country’s Health Ministry.

“The second patient is a 32-year-old male from Western Cape Province, who has no travel history which suggests there is a high possibility of local transmission,” the Ministry’s statement reads.

The government has urged the public to observe good hygiene practices and other preventative measures which proved to be effective against Covid-19 and other infectious diseases in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has not recommended any travel restrictions, Phaala says it is important for travelers to endemic countries to alert health officials on the situation to enable them to provide guidance for case detection and management.

Late last week, South Africa announced its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

The virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.