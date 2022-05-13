South African ex-cop who shot three dead wants back his ‘cash’ in Kenya





A former police officer who shot three people dead in a South African hospital now claims that he has money stashed somewhere in Kenya.

Last weekend, Jean-Paul Carl Malgas, 39, stormed Somerset Hospital, disarmed an shot dead a police officer before shooting dead two patients.

Malgas now claims he has money stashed in Kenya and is requesting South African authorities to help him recover it.

“Can somebody please contact the President to tell him or any willing party that I am staying about ten minutes from the nearest landing strip. I need them to contact Kenya and Ukraine. I have some cash laying around and I just wanna fetch it,” a Facebook post that he penned reads in part.

He further claimed that he is willing to pay the return ticket once he gets assistance then use the money to feed the needy in South Africa.

The ex-police officer was this week arraigned before a court in Cape Town to answer to charges of murder, robbery and possession of an unlicensed gun.

Appearing in court, Malgas said that he is suffering from depression and that he is suicidal. However, the prosecution said that the State is not ready to receive his bail application. Hearing of the case has been pushed to June 30 to allow for further investigations.