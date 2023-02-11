South African Rapper AKA shot dead

In this file photo taken on June 04, 2016 South African rap sensation Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, performs at the 22nd annual South African Music Awards (SAMAS) at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban on June 4, 2016. AKA was shot dead outside a restaurant in the southeastern Durban city, his family said on February 11, 2023. FILE | AFP

South African rapper Kiernan Forbes popularly known by his stage name AKA is dead. His parents confirmed the news on social media by issuing a statement regarding his sudden death. According to media reports AKA was shot dead in Durban.

According to the Times, police sources in Durban stated that AKA was shot dead in a drive-by shooting. A person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard, per IOL, was also wounded. Another unidentified individual, who the outlet says is understood to be AKA’s close friend, has also been reported to be fatally shot. The Times also reported that AKA was standing outside a popular restaurant when he was gunned down in the shooting.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban police. To us, Keirnan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo,” a statement from the family reads in part.

“To many, he was AKA, Supamega, Bhova and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson said they responded to a shooting incident after 10:15pm on Friday.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately, the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson told the Times.

