South African’s Celeste Ntuli explains why female comedians are few





Visiting South African comedian, Celeste Ntuli, has explained why she is one of the few female comedians headlining tonight’s Laugh Festival event.

She is popularly referred to as the queen of the Zulu comedy and she is known for being the first local female comic to record a one woman show in her country.

Tonight, she will be entertaining her Kenyan fans at Laugh Festival which is taking place at KICC grounds.

Also read: Exclusive: Vijana Barubaru’s reaction to Rayvanny singing their song

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, the talented superstar was asked why she got into the comedy industry.

Ntuli simply said comedy is dope and she is fun.

She said it is challenging to be a female comedian since people tend to brand her a feminist.

“Women shy away from comedy purely because it takes away something assumingly feminist,” she said adding that she appreciates all comedians.

Also read: EXPOSED: Why Nadia Mukami’s break up with Arrow Bwoy is clout

“For me, comedy has made me dope. I chill with all comedians whether male or female. There is nothing toxic about being a female comedian. I didn’t get into comedy since I am a woman but because I am funny.”

Laugh Festival which is sponsored by Gilbeys has been on a three year hiatus. According to Kenya’s Godfather of comedy, the show had taken the long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other comedians who will performing include,

Ugandan Patrick Salvado, South African Loyiso Gola and Zimbabwean comedian

Q Dube.

Kenyan stars joining them on stage include MC Jessy, Comedian Mitch, Arnold Saviour, Pasha Favoured and MCA Tricky.

Also read: ‘I open my WhatsApp to text him, then I remember…’ cries wife of slain Pakistan Journalist