South Sudan minister orders schoolgirls to shave hair to ‘concentrate in class’

Children in the Rhino Camp, a refugee camp for displaced children from South Sudan, in Ofua, Uganda, 9 August 2017. FILE PHOTO | AFP

The State Ministry of General Education and Instruction in South Sudan has ordered all school-going girls, both in primary and secondary school, to shave their hair so as to concentrate in class.

Ms Grace Apollo said that the order applied to all the public, private and the faith based schools with consideration only being given for all the ALP female learners.

The minister said the order is to improve school concentration, adding that the goal is also to create difference between school girls and non-school girls in the state.

The minister also said the objective of the order saying is to promote quality education in her state, especially for the school-going girls and also produce able leadership among the schoolgirls across the state.

Ms Apollo also urged all the County Education Directors, all Payam supervisors and all the head teachers of both primary and secondary schools within the Western Equatoria state to ensure implementation of the ministerial order.