South Sudan sheep handed three-year jail term for ‘murder’





A ram in South Sudan has been sentenced to three years in jail after it was found to have played apart in the death of a woman.

According to Sudan’s Eye Radio, the ram was taken into police custody in South Sudan earlier this month after it attacked 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping. The ram had headbutted Ms Chaping repeatedly, breaking her ribs. She died because of her injuries.

The arrest was done in Rumbek East County, South Sudan, and the guilty ram will serve the three years in a military camp in Aduel County headquarters in Lakes State.

Police say the incident took place in Rumbek East.

However, the owner of the ram was not apprehended with the Lakes State police spokesperson saying, “The owner is innocent and the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested then later on the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handed amicably.

Nonetheless, authorities agreed that Duony Manyang Dhal, the ram’s owner, to give five of his own cows to the victims family as ‘blood compensation.’