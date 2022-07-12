Speaker Muturi calls off National Assembly special sitting





The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has announced the cancellation of the special sitting that was supposed to take place on Wednesday, saying the Government Printer declined and failed to gazette it.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Speaker said that the Government Printer declaimed and failed to gazette the special sitting for reasons that were not communicated to him.

Without a gazette notice, it was not possible to have a special sitting as standing orders stipulate that there has to be such a notice clearly stating the agenda and the time of the sitting.

“In the circumstances, therefore, I am compelled to call off the Special Sittings to allow consultations by the Executive. In light of the foregoing, this is to notify you that the Special Sittings of the House that were scheduled to be held tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, stand canceled. Any inconveniences caused to the House and the Members is highly regrettable,” Speaker Muturi said.

According to Standing Order 38, the publication of the Order Paper showing the business proposed to be transacted by the House should be gazetted at least 12 hours before the house meets.

Earlier, Minority Leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi urged MPs not to attend the Special Sitting. Mr Mbadi also asked the members to ignore any further communications.

On Friday, Speaker Muturi recalled MPs for a special sitting to consider the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill 2021 to unlock the disbursement of conditional grants to the 47 counties following a court order.

A special sitting is held at the request of the leader of the majority party or the leader of the minority party. In this case, Mr Muturi said he acted on a request by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, the Kipipiri MP.