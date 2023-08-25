Sports CS Namwamba: MCAs deserve same privileges as MPs

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Youths Affairs and the Arts, Ababu Namwambu, addressing the media at the Kenya National Library Building on December 1, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

As Kenya commemorates a decade of devolved governance, Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Sports, and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba has emphasized the need to enhance the welfare of Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

During the fourth edition of the County Assemblies Sports Association (CASA) event that concludes today at the Nakuru ASK Showground, Namwamba urged MCAs to advocate for increased autonomy and privileges, echoing the benefits enjoyed by Members of Parliament.

Namwamba acknowledged that despite the progress made in devolution over the past ten years, MCAs are yet to gain complete control of their budgets and lack certain privileges bestowed upon their parliamentary counterparts.

“I want to tell you, go meet the President with a clear agenda of seeking financial autonomy for county assemblies. Give county assemblies similar autonomy that the National Assembly enjoy,” CS said.

The CS said that with such powers, MCAs would be able to allocate their resources in a way that benefits all members of the Assembly, which will also be important in ensuring that their programmes are implemented without challenges.

“They will be able to deal with issues that are of concern; issues of welfare, basic issues of cars, mobility like moving from point A to point, those are issues that touch on the performance of members and members want to perform the same way that Members of National Assembly are facilitated to perform because we don’t serve different sect of Kenyans.”

Namwamba argued that the same issues that the MPs are dealing with are the same issues that are being discussed at the ward level in the county assemblies.

“We serve the same people and we should be able to build consensus on how we can facilitate us serving the people in a better way.”

His remarks come amid calls from the Association of Members of County Assemblies (AMCA) to blame the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for removing their sitting allowances.

The association vowed to paralyze operations in all 47 county assemblies until their grievances are addressed.

When President William Ruto addressed the concluded Devolution Conference held in Uasin Gishu last week, he called for a dialogue with the MCAs to discuss areas they will agree on.

The Sports CS has come under fire from some Members of Parliament who accuse him of neglecting some areas on his agenda.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei claimed that the CS had met with content creators in the country but had not discussed the affairs of footballers, athletes, and volleyballs.

“The CS must do what we call default setting, must sit and reexamine. Our sport is dying and somebody is busy hosting digital content creators, Tiktokers, that will not assist the country to move forward,” Senator Cherargei said.

