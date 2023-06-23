Spotify launches ‘Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams’

A silhouette of a smartphone with the logo of online streaming music service Spotify on display. PHOTO | POOL

A silhouette of a smartphone with the logo of online streaming music service Spotify on display. PHOTO | POOL





Online streaming music service Spotify has announced the launch of “Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams,” a dedicated site that will serve as a hub for all things related to the genre.

The platform aims to track the evolution and cultural impact of Afrobeats, from its roots in Ghana to its rise and popularization in Nigeria, as well as its fusion with other musical genres and its position as one of Africa’s most significant cultural exports.

The global popularity of Afrobeats is undeniable, with Spotify reporting a staggering 550 per cent growth in the genre since 2017.

In 2022 alone, Afrobeats amassed more than 13 billion streams on the platform, showcasing its undeniable influence and appeal.

Leading Afrobeats artistes continue to make their mark on the global music stage, achieving milestones in live events, awards and streaming platforms.

Also read: Wahu – I was once ‘evicted’ before moving into rental house because I’m a musician

“Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams” will serve as a repository for this cultural phenomenon, housing a wide range of content including text, infographics, visual elements, and Spotify streaming data.

The site will also showcase results from the April 2023 Afrobeats survey, commissioned by Spotify and conducted by research firm Kuvora.

This survey aims to track the genre’s rise and its enduring cultural impact over several decades.

Updated on a biweekly basis for the next eight weeks, the site will continue to serve as an always-on resource, featuring regular updates on new Afrobeats moments.

Additionally, an interactive experience will be provided for fans to discover and engage with the latest knowledge on Afrobeats.

Also read: Kagwe Mungai – Breakup almost shattered me before I found love again

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, expressed the platform’s commitment to the genre:

“There is no doubt that Afrobeats as a genre is here to stay, and will only continue to shatter more ceilings. This year alone, the genre has been played for more than 223 million hours with streams exceeding 7.1 billion on Spotify. We created this site for both old and new fans of the genre, who would like to have a better understanding of how and where this explosive sound came to be.”

“Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams” will be structured around five key pillars that delve into different aspects of the genre.

The first pillar, “Origins,” explores the precursor genres that laid the foundation for Afrobeats, including Afrobeat, Highlife, Juju among others.

The second pillar, “Evolution,” highlights the industry players who contributed to shaping the current Afrobeats sound, which has captivated audiences worldwide.

Also read: Juliani treats wife Lilian to birthday dinner amid breakup rumours

The third pillar focuses on the fusion of Afrobeats with other genres such as Reggaeton and Amapiano, examining their impact on the genre’s success story.

The fourth pillar, “Cultural Exportation,” explores how Afrobeats has transcended borders and made a mark on countries outside of Africa, particularly through its influence on music, food, language, and fashion.

Finally, the fifth pillar, “Women of Afrobeats,” sheds light on the key female figures whose contributions have propelled the genre to its current status as a global sensation.

In addition to these pillars, the site will feature timelines highlighting key moments in the Afrobeats journey, intriguing Spotify data, excerpts from interviews with industry experts, and “man on the street” videos from key markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With “Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams,” Spotify aims to provide a comprehensive platform that celebrates the rich history, vibrant present, and promising future of Afrobeats. It promises to be an invaluable resource for both longtime fans and newcomers seeking to delve deeper into the captivating world of this influential genre.

Also read: Exclusive – Mwende Macharia’s side of the story on Azziad interview that ended badly