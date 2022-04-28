Spy queen Jane Mugo asks Jaguar, Bahati to move on after nomination chaos





Spy queen Jane Mugo who recently lost in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations has asked musicians Kevin Kioko alias Bahati and Charles Njagua alias Jaguar who suffered the same fate to utilize their talent and stop crying because of politics.

Ms Mugo in an interview said she really sympathized with the two artists plight but asked them to learn from their experiences.

Bahati who was gunning for the Mathare constituency seat and had already received his nomination certificate has cried foul and faulted a section of Jubilee Party leaders who asked him to step down in favour of incumbent MP Anthony Oluoch.

Jaguar, meanwhile, the current Starehe lawmaker failed to get the UDA nomination certificate which was handed to his rival Simon Mbugua, the outgoing East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP.

The duo has since maintained they will go on with campaigns and their names will be on the ballot in August 8 polls.

“If you have talent, it is now time to utilize it. My brother Kevin Bahati and Jaguar, I feel for you but stop crying because all is not lost,” Ms Mugo said.

“For me, I am already back at the office serving Kenyans by handling cases of oppression, general investigations, domestic, VIP protection, children, and collecting debts,” she added.

The spy queen said that she will go on supporting UDA despite being rigged in the primaries.

Ms Mugo said she had already moved on and will go on with serving justice for Kenyans as a private detective as she had overcome the loss. She was eyeing the Kirinyaga Woman Representative UDA ticket.

In the nominations, Ms Mugo came a distant third after she garnered 14,178 votes. The winner was Ms Jane Njeri Maina 28-year-old lawyer who got 35,624 votes while the second one was Ms Ann Githinji who accumulated 33,924 votes.

“As they say, there is time for everything. To me, it’s now time to move on and continue serving justice Kenyans as a Private Detective. Am at peace am so satisfied nowadays,” she said.

According to her, she decided to honor the calls from people in Kirinyaga County who on several occasions asked her to run for the seat.

“Despite being rigged out in the nominations, my unwavering loyalty to our UDA party remains strong. I will continue supporting its ideologies and our party leader Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid,” she said.

She asked all the other aspirants who lost in the nominations not to engage in blame games but instead go on being loyal to the party.

Ms Mugo has always hit news headlines on matters of security as she has always posed as a private investigator.

On February 1, Ms Mugo broke down in tears when she appeared in court as she claimed that her alleged kidnappers and potential killers were inside the court and were posing as media personalities.

She told the court that the media was being used by powerful people to sabotage her operations and give room to the people who wanted to kill her.

In November 2021, Ms Mugo raised concerns that she had been attacked by unknown assailants who kidnapped her driver as they were heading to Bungoma.

She reported the matter at Kondoo Police Station located in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County.

Ms Mugo told the police that her abductors blocked her vehicle using a saloon Subaru and she was not able to capture the car’s registration number.

In January 2021, Ms Mugo was featured by International media BBC where she bragged about how she has solved hundreds of crimes which include murder and kidnappings.

She was captured saying “I am the best in the world, In Africa and Kenya, nobody can beat me up.”

The video which went viral attracted different reactions with the majority criticizing her skills and knowledge.