Spy queen Jane Mugo finds love





Private Investigator Jane Mugo has found love.

She shared the exciting news on her socials.

“May you protect this man. He may not be my first love, but he has made me become a better woman,” she said of the lucky man, whose identity remains a mystery.

She also heaped praises on the man who is said to be an employee of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

“This man is the other part of me. God-fearing, courageous, generous, aggressive, intelligent, in security but very private.”

Mugo has hogged media headlines for various reasons in the recent past.

In 2021, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued a warrant of arrest on her and declared her armed and dangerous.

Mugo insisted she was innocent and had fallen out with some officers following an undercover gig.

She was arraigned at a Milimani court and charged with threatening to kill two people.

Last year, Mugo starred in a mockery documentary that showcased her martial arts but Kenyans across social media instead made fun of her.

Her attempt to join politics did not succeed as she lost in the primaries in her quest to become the next Kirinyaga Woman Representative on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in 2022.