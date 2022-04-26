Spy queen Mugo keen on Ruto running mate role

Jane Wawira Mugo, who is wanted by the police over accusations of robbery with violence. PHOTO | COURTESY

Jane Wawira Mugo, who is wanted by the police over accusations of robbery with violence. PHOTO | COURTESY





Spy Queen Jane Mugo says she is ready to serve as Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the August 2022 polls.

She made the announcement on Monday after conceding defeat in the race to become the Kirinyaga Women Representative on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Mugo finished a distant third in the race, with 14, 178 votes. Ms Jane Njeri Maina, a lawyer, won the nomination race after garnering 35,624 votes with Ms Ann Githinji emerging second on 33,924 votes.

“I will be open to any political position in the future and even if the UDA party and Kenya Kwanza team decide that I become a running mate to DP Ruto, I am ready to work with him,” said Mugo in a statement.

If considered, Mugo will likely battle with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua, Kiharu MP Ndidi Nyoro, and Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru.

Mugo’s sentiments come a day before Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boss Wafula Chebukati announced all presidential candidates should name their running mates by May 16.

Ms Mugo further asked all-male political leaders who were eyeing the presidency to ensure they settle on a female to be their running mate.

“I only want to urge William Ruto and Raila Odinga to nominate a woman as their DP because they will never regret doing so,” she further said.

According to Ms Mugo, she had already overcome the fact that she was beaten in the nominations even as she alleged the process was marred with rigging.

“Despite being rigged out in the nominations, my unwavering loyalty to our UDA party remains strong. I will continue supporting its ideologies and our party leader Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid,” she said.

She asked all the other aspirants who lost in the nominations not to engage in blame games but instead go on being loyal to the party.

A private investigator, Ms Mugo has always hit news headlines on matters security as she has always posed as a private investigator.

On February 1, she broke down in tears when she appeared in court claiming her alleged kidnappers and potential killers were inside the court and were posing as media personalities.

She told the court the media was being used by powerful people to sabotage her operations and give room to the people who wanted to kill her.

In November 2021, she also raised concerns that she had been attacked by unknown assailants who kidnapped her driver as they were heading to Bungoma.

She reported the matter at Kondoo Police Station located in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County.

Ms Mugo told the police that her abductors blocked her vehicle using a saloon Subaru and she was not able to capture the car’s registration number.

In January 2021, Ms Mugo was featured by International media BBC where she bragged about how she has solved hundreds of crimes which include murder and kidnappings.

She was captured saying “I am the best in the world, In Africa and Kenya, nobody can beat me up.”

The video which went viral attracted different reactions with the majority criticizing her skills and knowledge.