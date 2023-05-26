State House to be hit by power blackout





State House, the official residence of President William Ruto, will be hit by a power outage on Friday, 26 May 2023.

According to a statement from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), a section of the State House that includes the General Service Unit (GSU) headquarters will be affected.

Others listed as affected within State House include; the Telkom area, Borehole area, Gate D, and adjoining customers.

Parts of Kiambu County have also been listed as being affected by the blackout, which KPLC says is due to “scheduled power outages”.

The areas include Njiku, Ombi Rubber, Gatuikira, Maramba, Mugumoini Academy, Echuka Farm, Farley Dam, Mwireri Farm, and other adjoining areas.

Parts of Makueni County will also be affected by the said blackout, including Sultan Town, Sultan Police Station, Holy Ghost Schools, Kalimbini, Ngokomi, Kiu, Salama, Nunguni, Kilungu, Kavantazou and adjoining customers.

In Kakamega County, the areas of Lurambi, Bukhakhunga, Lukuma, Shihome, Power Sport Fact, Shikoti and Emumeyia will also be affected.

KPLC has been announcing areas to be affected by the blackout on a daily basis as a result of scheduled maintenance.

This week, seven counties were affected by the blackout, affecting several business people.

Kenya Power announced on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, that scheduled maintenance work will cause a power outage in various parts of Nairobi and surrounding counties.

The blackout is expected to last from 9 am to 5 pm. It will affect several areas, including parts of Kasarani and Mwiki, Westlands, Road B and Villa Franca in Nairobi, Mashuhuru, Kajiado and Sajiloni in Kajiado County, Kiaora and Mirimani in Kiambu County, Githunguri and adjoining areas.

The blackout will also affect areas such as Waiyaki Way, Brookside Groove, Safaricom Headquarters and Delta Office Suites.

In February, a report showed that KPLC had made a net loss of Sh1.14 billion as a result of a 15 per cent cut in electricity tariffs introduced in January 2022.

