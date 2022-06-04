State imposes 30-day curfew in troubled Kerio Valley





Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has announced a 30-day dusk to dawn curfew in troubled areas Kerio Valley.

The CS made the announcement on Friday after engaging with the regional security teams during the first National Security Assessment Session.

“Pending authorization by the National Security Council, a 30-day dusk to dawn curfew will be imposed on troubled areas of Kerio Valley,” Mr Matiangí said.

He also said that during the curfew, a multi-agency team will carry out disarmament and pacification exercises to curb the influx of illegal arms and flush-out criminals.

The move comes days after three children and a herder were killed and six others injured in an attack by bandits in Tot area, Marakwet sub-county.

The victims, two pupils in Grade three and one in Grade four aged between nine and 11 and an adult, died on the spot after the bandits sprayed them with bullets as they fled.

The attackers are said to have driven away an unknown number of livestock during the raid which has raised tension in the banditry-prone area.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations at the Uhuru Garden, President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring peace in the area that has been reporting endless killings.

The president also said that the government is also working to restore peace in other parts of the country facing insecurity, including Marsabit and Laikipia counties.

But Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen criticised the state’s display of military might during Madaraka Day even as bandits continue terrorizing residents of Kerio Valley.