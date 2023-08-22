Stevo Simple Boy reclaims YouTube account





Kibera-based artiste Stephen Otieno Adera, popularly known as Stevo Simple Boy, is celebrating a triumphant return to his digital platforms, including YouTube, after a period of upheaval with his former management.

In a recent press statement, the singer expressed his gratitude that the conflicts between him and his previous management have been successfully resolved.

Through an amicable agreement reached with @mibafrica, Stevo Simple Boy expressed his relief in reclaiming control over his online presence. He extended his appreciation to his former manager, @chingiboy_mstado, for facilitating the process. The joyous artist commemorated the handover of his social media accounts from his ex-management, signaling his excitement for a fresh start.

With enthusiasm, Stevo Simple Boy announced, “Hello bravo bravo I am back with a bang let us meet tomorrow at 10 on YouTube,” hinting at his eagerness to reconnect with his audience through his digital platforms.

The artiste’s relationship with his former record label, MIB (Men In Business), came under scrutiny when the label terminated his music contract in June. This move was attributed to unresolved disagreements between the parties. The fallout was brought to public attention when Stevo’s wife, Grace Atieno, disclosed his financial struggles in an interview with YouTuber Vincent Mboya.

Grace Atieno revealed that many people mistakenly assumed Stevo managed his own TikTok and Instagram accounts. She highlighted the challenges of reaching out to him and the misconceptions surrounding his financial situation. Her heartfelt plea encouraged well-wishers to lend a helping hand to the artist, emphasizing his genuine need for support.

MIB officially announced the termination of Stevo Simple Boy’s music contract on July 31, citing irreconcilable differences. The label asserted its commitment to a legal and orderly termination process. The announcement also detailed a 35-day period set aside for discussions aimed at safeguarding both parties’ interests during the transition.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, MIB addressed the allegations made by Stevo Simple Boy’s wife. The label clarified that its decision was not solely prompted by these allegations, emphasizing its desire to provide the artiste with the freedom to shape a prosperous future. Despite the controversies surrounding the termination, MIB remained focused on granting Stevo Simple Boy the autonomy he needed.

