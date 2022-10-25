‘Stingy’ Homa Bay Minister put on the spot during vetting





A petitioner in Homa Bay has attempted to stop the appointment of a county Minister on the grounds that he is mean.

Danish Onyango was recently appointed by governor Gladys Wanga to head the Roads and Infrastructure docket.

But his formal clearance to take over took an interesting turn when he was asked to respond to questions on the extent of his generous nature in the village or lack of it.

“A petitioner here says your gate was always closed when you were working in Nairobi and it is a concern to them,” posed county Majority Leader Richard Ogindo, during the vetting process at the County Assembly.

Mr Onyango was also forced to defend himself from claims he once detained his neighbours cattle when he found them grazing on his piece of land.

The vetting panel heard the nominee not only detained the animals for ‘trespass’ but also called the Police, and ordered the owner to pay for the damages.

Mr Onyango is further accused of once declining to take his sick neighbour to the hospital.

“It (the peititon) claims you offered them the car to drive the patient to the hospital when you knew none of them could drive,” said Mr Ogindo.

The nominee denied chasing anyone from his land or home.

He however admitted to closing his gate when he is our working and recalled taking a patient to hospital whenever asked to by his neighbours.

Five out of the 11 nominees appeared before the vetting committee chaired by House Speaker Julius Gaya.

They will answer questions on among their background, academic qualifications, vision, before the assembly writes a report to recommend them for the jobs or otherwise.

Also read: WhatsApp down for thousands of users, Kenyans react

Will Smith turned Lupita Nyongo into a global meme, she reacts