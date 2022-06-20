Stivo Simple Boy eyes Freshi Barida remix





Stivo Simple Boy is set to release a remix for his Freshi Barida song.

In the remix, the musician will collaborate with Mejja, Ntosh Gazi, and Exray.

Simple boy rose to fame through his Vijana tuwache Mihadarati song, a hit whose lyrics was a sensitization to the youth to avoid drugs.

Born Stephen Otieno Adera, Simple boy’s Freshi Barida song was produced by Mavo On The Beat while its video was directed by Mrima.

Upon upload on YouTube, the song had garnered over 340K views within 13 days.

The Freshi Barida would later become the artiste’s slogan and he’s since trademarked it.

Last month, Simple boy’s management, Men in Business (MIB) said that any person or company that will use his slogan without prior notice risks a lawsuit.

The team made it clear that the Kibra finest owns all the exclusive rights for use of the catchphrase.

“Any use of the slogan in advertisements or promotion of products, events or for any other commercial purpose without notice will lead to legal charges as per the authority agreement,” a statement from MIB read.

However, Simple boy’s love life has caused an online stir with him saying that his ex Pritty Visha lacked values important to him.

“When it comes to love, I don’t look at a woman’s pretty face, I look for good manners, humility, and loyalty. If a woman is well-mannered and loyal then let her come to me,” he said in an interview.

Adding that in the event of misunderstandings a couple should solve their differences devoid of social media, Simple boy added, “When it comes to love and relationships there are always mistakes but if one person wrongs the other they should apologise, instead of taking the matter to social media. I know Pritty very well.”