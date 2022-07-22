Stivo Simple Boy: I built my parents’ house in the village

Kibera-based artiste Steven Otieno aka Stivo Simple Boy during a past interview with Nation on December 4, 2019. PHOTO | ELVIS ONDIEKI

Rapper Steven Otieno aka Stivo Simple Boy has revealed that he built his parents a house in the village after successful concerts and endorsements.

The Vijana Tuache Mihadarati hit maker revealed that he built the house with the money he received while working with his former management.

“I received half a million in the Odi bets advert. I used the money to build my parents a house,” Stivo Simple Boy said.

The rapper comes from Oyugis, Homa Bay county and is the seventh born among eight siblings.

The musician last month revealed that he is eying a collabo with Tanzania star Harmonize for a remix of Freshi Barida.

This came a few days after the rapper released a remix of the Freshi Barida song featuring Mejja, Exray and Ntosh Gazi.

Stivo Simple Boy has also revealed that he will launch his juice brand named after his popular song and merchandise label, Freshi Barida.

The fast-rising rapper said that the juice will soon be available in shops and supermarkets.