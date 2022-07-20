Stivo Simple Boy says no to condoms

Stivo Simple Boy in the video of his new song Freshi Barida. PHOTO | COURTSEY

Musician Stivo Simple Boy, born Stephen Otieno, says he does not support the use of condoms during intimacy as it is against the ‘will of God’.

The 31-year-old, in an online interview, disclosed he does not plan on using condoms when he gets a sexual partner as it does not align with his religious beliefs.

“No, I don’t advocate using condoms during intercourse. Even God said we should not use condoms. It’s not written in the bible but if you have found someone you love, love them back as well. There’s no need for a condom,” he stressed.

The singer also appeared to suggest he was not an ‘expert’ on intimacy matters.

“I do not have any favourites styles,” he responded with a shy smile.

The Freshi Barida crooner further disclosed he is set to get married soon.

He fell short of announcing the date.

This as he confirmed his relationship with the mystery woman who ‘matches the qualities he is looking for’.

“She’s God fearing, humble and respectful. She’s also understanding in that if I travel she knows that I’ve gone seeking greener pastures and not to play around.”

Just recently, the Kibera-born musician announced he is set to launch his own juice brand named after his popular hit song and merchandise label, Freshi Barida.

The fast-rising rapper announced the exciting news via his official social media pages stating the juice will soon be available in shops and supermarkets.

“And with God’s help, it will be available very soon so that we can be freshi barida,” he said while sharing the artwork for the juice brand on a can.

This came a few months after the rapper trademarked the viral phrase.

The Mihadharati hitmaker has been making big moves in the must industry. He recently released a remix to his hit song featuring musical giants Mejja and Ntosh Gazi.