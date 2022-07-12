Stivo Simple Boy to launch Freshi Barida juice brand

Stivo Simple Boy in the video of his new song Freshi Barida. PHOTO | COURTSEY

Stivo Simple Boy in the video of his new song Freshi Barida. PHOTO | COURTSEY





Kenyan artiste Stivo Simple Boy is set to launch his own juice brand labelled Freshi Barida. The artiste has said the new drink will soon be available in the market.

“Na mungu akituzidia zitakua madukani hivi karibuni tukue freshi barida,” Stivo Simple Boy said on Instagram.

This comes just days after Stivo Simple Boy released a remix for his Freshi Barida hit, featuring Mejja, Ntosh Gazi and Exray.

Freshi Barida video, which was released last week, has so far accumulated more than 460k views on YouTube.

Stivo Simple Boy’s management, Men in Business (MIB), has since trademarked the Freshi Barida catchphrase, meaning that anyone or company that that uses the catchphrase slogan without prior notice will risk a lawsuit.

“Any use of the slogan in advertisements or promotion of products, events or for any other commercial purpose without notice will lead to legal charges as per the authority agreement,” MIB said in a statement.

Born Stephen Otieno Adrea, Stivo Simple Boy rose to fame through Vijana Tuache Mihadarati, a song whose lyrics sensitised the youth to avoid drug abuse.