Stivo Simple Boy’s ex Pritty Vishy nominates self as Daddy Owen’s kienyeji wife





Social media influencer Pritty Vishy, born Pritty Vishenwa, has offered herself as gospel Singer Daddy Owen’s kienyeji wife.

“Someone tell Daddy Owen I am single and without filter, I am dark skinned but chocolate. I also love to pray. Let this message get to Daddy Owen),” she posted.

Pritty became prominent in entertainment circles following her relationship with musician Stivo Simple Boy.

This is after Daddy Owen, 40, revealed he was under pressure to marry again.

“I am looking for a serious woman to date and marry. I am looking for a dark-skinned woman, very prayerful. She should be from the village,” he said.

Daddy Owen, born Owen Mwatia, stressed: “It’s the reason why I’m always frequently visiting and running projects in the village. I want to get a woman from there. I do not want to date someone who is born in the town.”

The singer added the lady should be in her late 20s and early 30s and should have at least cleared high school.

“I want one that has studied. She can be a kienyeji (traditional woman) but one that has gone to school, even a form four leaver. She should preferably be in her late 20’s and early 30’s,” he added.

The singer, however, has his fears following his past relationship. “I am not prepared since I understand it is not my decision alone, I need to have someone. Any move with someone else might trigger my past. I am like, will I treat her well or will I be under the same pressure and the relationship end again?” he asked.

Following his divorce from his ex-wife Farida, Daddy Owen has been living alone. In a past media interview, the musician discussed his rocky marriage and revealed that it was turbulent and contributed to his depression.

