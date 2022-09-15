Stop calling, allow us to settle, David Ndii tell Kenyans





Kenyan economist David Ndii has asked Kenyans and their supporters to remain calm and allow the government of President William Ruto to settle in office.

His post on Thursday comes amid the highest fuel price in Kenyan history in the latest fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Mr Ndii said that the reason they are not picking up or returning the calls from Kenyans is that they’re busy.

“Friends, supporters, well-wishers. Please please give us a chance to settle down. If we don’t pick up or return your calls, we are working,” Mr Ndii posted on his Twitter account.

Mr Ndii was among Ruto’s think-tanks who went across the country explaining the Bottom-Up approach model to Kenyans during the campaigns.

He also led Dr Ruto’s engagement forums with Kenyans across the country.

The new administration of President Ruto is barely three days in office after taking the oath of office on Tuesday at Kasarani stadium.

During the campaigns, the president assured his supporters that the government will reduce the cost of living during his first three months in office.

Mr Ndii is among the allies of the president who are expected to advise the president on how to reduce the price of commodities in the country.

During his inauguration, the president said in his speech that his government will do away with the fuel subsidy that has been in place for four months.

He said that the taxpayers have spent a total of Sh144 billion on fuel subsidy alone, which is a whooping Sh60 billion in the last four months.

“If the subsidy continues to the end of the financial year, it will cost the taxpayer Sh280 billion, equivalent to the entire national government development budget.

Many Kenyans will feel the pinch. According to Epra’s price review for the next month, Kenyan motorists will pay Sh179.30 for a litre of Super Petrol, Sh165 for Diesel and a litre of Kerosene will cost Sh147.94.

