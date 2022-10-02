Stop depending on ‘wababa’, Bonfire Adventures boss lady tells single ladies





Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Kabu has dished out free advice to all single ladies on how to live a good life without depending on sponsors.

Citing the example of singer Akothee, the immensely successful businesswoman extolled the virtues of hard work.

She made the remarks with reference to a picture of Akothee and her new lover enjoying a picnic at her backyard, saying Akothee is enjoying life as a result of her hard work.

“Single ladies, does this pic (Akothee’s photo with lover ) speak to you? Work hard please,” Mrs Kabu said.

“Ladies work hard. It’s not a must you enjoy life through a sponsor,” she added.

At the same time, she said inadequate finances in a relationship may make a woman ‘suffer’.

This comes a few weeks after Akothee revealed the face of her new lover on her Instagram page.

The singer showered praise on her new man saying she has never felt the way she does now.

In a recent post, Akothee hinted at exchanging wedding vows with the new man in her life.

“I didn’t know my village could become a paradise. The king was missing in action. I can now say my life is complete and ready to settle, ready to be a wife, a submissive one. Join us in making it till death do us,” she said.

The Kula Ngoma and Mama Oyoo hitmaker’s relationship comes months after her breakup with her manager namely Nelly Oaks.

