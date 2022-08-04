Stop playing ‘Deputy Jesus’, Christianity is not shedding tears, Karua tells Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto weeps during a prayer service at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto weeps during a prayer service at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition party presidential running mate Martha Karua has taken a jibe at Deputy President William Ruto following a recent video of him breaking down during a prayer meeting.

Ms Karua, who spoke during a campaign rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Wednesday, said Christianity has nothing to do with tears, but rather one’s actions.

“Watu wawache kujidai ati wao ndio Wakristo… Ukristo sio jina, sio kwenda kwa kanisa na ata si machozi, ni tabia… Kama wewe ni Mkristo, kuwa na tabia ya Ukristo, penda watu, wacha kiburi na vitisho. Kuwa mtu wa kunyenyekea vile Kristo alinyenyekea,” Karua said.

“Jesus Christ has no deputy… stop pretending to be his deputy on earth, he belongs to all of us,” Karua went on.

She also scoffed at the DP and his allies for questioning her faith and that of Azimio’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying only God has the authority to judge people.

“I joined politics before some of my rivals… you have found me in politics while going to church but in this late hour, you want to doubt my Christianity? Wait for judgment by Christ when we all go to heaven,” she said.

“They have found my boss (Odinga) serving in Parliament as a Christian in the Anglican Church, like me… who are they now to start claiming he is not a Christian? Leave us alone and do your own campaigns,” she said.

On Tuesday, the DP got emotional and wept during a joint prayer service at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

In a short video clip shared on social media, he is seen shedding tears with his eyes tightly closed. At one point he buries his face in his palms.

In the background, other congregants are heard singing a worship song. Also captured in the video is Ruto’s wife Rachel, who is seen singing along beside the DP.

The prayer service, which was led by Bishop Mark Kariuki of Deliverance Church International, was also attended by other leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.