Stop speculating on woman shot in CBD says NHIF





The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is urging members of the public to stop speculating on the circumstances surrounding one of their employees who was shot on Monday in the CBD.

Lilian Waithera, 46, collapsed and died along a Nairobi street on Monday evening and is believed to have been shot by an unknown gunman, according to police.

In a statement on Wednesday, NHIF said that their attention had been drawn to social media posts speculating about her unexplained death.

“NHIF wishes to advise members of the public to avoid speculation and to allow relevant investigative authorities to conclusively handle the matter surrounding her untimely death,” the statement read in part.

At the same time, it refuted claims that Mr Geofrey Mwangi is their CEO. This is after a report was shared on social media alleging that he was NHIF CEO.

The Fund further said the deceased was attached to the Operations Department’s Registration and Compliance.

The late Waithera was with her colleague, Damaris Achieng, who reported walking from their Upper Hill offices to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after work.

Upon reaching Kaunda Street, her colleague felt a sharp pain in her chest and requested her to call an ambulance which took her to Nairobi Hospital.

Her family on Tuesday transferred her body to the Kenyatta University Mortuary, where a post-mortem showed the cause of death to be a shooting after a bullet was found lodged in the lungs.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said officers are investigating the incident.

“The bullet entered through the collar bone, having been fired from an elevated angle,” police had earlier said in a statement.

This was again confirmed Mr Bungei while speaking on the phone to Nation on Wednesday.

Mr Bungei said the bullet that hit the 46-year-old woman was fired by someone who was on top of one of the buildings.

“The case is now with the ballistic experts who are trying to unravel who fired the shot, from where and what the motive was,” said Bungei.

The bullet head has since been handed over to the police for ballistic examination.

“Initial reports indicated that she had collapsed, we are still investigating the issue about the bullet,” he said

Police have opened a file and handed over the case to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations.

The incident was reported under OB number 187/13/2023 at Central Police Station.

