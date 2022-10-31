Pope Francis warns priests and nuns on adult movies





Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church concedes some priests and nuns have been watching pornography.

Speaking during a session with seminarians and priests in Rome, Pope Francis said, as reported by the Daily Ma watching pornography weakened the priestly heart adding that so many people watch it.

“I tell you, it is something that weakens the soul. The devil enters from there,” he added.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the Pope, 86, while responding to how believers can navigate social media and the digital world, he said, “The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information.”

He advised the group to “delete this from your phone, so you will not have temptation in hand”.

Church teaching sees pornography as an offence against chastity.

During his pontificate, Pope Francis has become more outspoken, and at times less conservative, than his predecessors, including his invitation of LGBT advocates to the Vatican, have drawn global attention and pushback from within the church.

In 2020, the Vatican said it would look into how the pope’s official Instagram account appeared to have liked a Brazilian model’s photo, in an incident that she quipped would help get her into heaven. The pope’s Instagram account, managed by a team under the username franciscus has 8.9 million followers and follows no one.

In his nine-year tenure, Pope Francis has issued apologies at several points, notably for sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

The Washington Post recorded that among them was a 2018 letter to Chilean bishops, in which he apologized for what he described as his own errors in handling a sex-abuse scandal. That year, the church was shaken by accusations that the man of the cloth knew and covered up the alleged sexual misconduct of an American cardinal.

Also read: Harooo.. Martha Karua hits out at exiting IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati

Kikuyu anchor Winrose Wangui quits Inooro TV after 7 years