‘Stranded’ Zimbabwe socialite returns home from Kenya





A Zimbabwean socialite has returned home from Nairobi on a love trip to Nairobi that reportedly didn’t go according to plan.

“At last I have arrived home. Thank you so much for the contributions,” she said in an interview in her home country.

A video posted on Twitter also shows her arriving home in a car and hugging her daughter.

She is dressed in a green blouse and blue jeans.

Slay Queen Angelica who was scammed finally returns pic.twitter.com/XqESnWqGPK — BloggerKayrico Official (@bloggerkayrico_) June 25, 2022

Media reports in Zimbabwe suggest Angelica Sandie, a renowned TikToker flew to Kenya from Harare to meet a man he’d been chatting with online for six months.

She claims to have met the man but the two ended up being robbed of money and valuables while on their way to Mombasa for a vacation.

She also claims to have discovered that the said man, whom she did says is Alfred Bangura, was from Sierra Leone and not Kenya.

Her ‘boyfriend’ was injured in the attack. She approached the Zimbabwe Embassy in Kenya for help where videos of her appealing for help were reportedly made.

She does not say whether she reported the incident to the police.

She would then trend on social media after failing to raise her flight tickets only to be rescued by well-wishes who heeded the call and contributed to her safe return home.