Strange: Riggy G makes the shortest speech ever

Kenyan Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, also known as “Riggy G,” surprised attendees at the Social Protection Conference on Tuesday, April 4, with an unusually short speech.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Riggy Gachagua were the chief guests at the event, which took place at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete.

Known for his long speeches at previous events, Riggy G took less than a minute on stage, welcoming the President to the stage to make his address.

“I have nothing to say when Kenyan is at peace, business is up. We are at peace. I have nothing to say. Welcome, President, and address us,” said the Deputy President.

This speech was much shorter compared to the other speakers, such as Council of Governor Chairperson Anne Waiguru and Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli, who made an address before him.

The sudden change in Riggy G’s speech raised eyebrows among Kenyans, who speculated whether he was asked to go slow on attacking the opposition.

President Ruto recently announced that his side would open doors for an engagement with the opposition to seek a solution to the issues the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition raised.

The President’s call saw the suspension of the Azimio demonstrations on Sunday night as Mr Raila Odinga asked his team to consider the President’s statement.

However, in his remarks earlier in the conference, the Deputy President criticized the Azimio leader for being insincere and seeking to destabilize the government of President Ruto.

He claimed that this move was being funded by the former Head of State, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Monday, the President and his deputy met with the Majority Leadership of the National Assembly and the Senate in preparation for the bipartisan engagement.

Meanwhile, the Azimio team is expected to hold its Parliamentary Group meeting in Machakos on Thursday to deliberate on proposals for a bipartisan approach.

Despite the Deputy President’s short speech, his previous comments have sparked a debate on the state of Kenyan politics and the way forward for the country.

It remains to be seen how the bipartisan approach will play out and whether it will lead to lasting solutions for the issues facing Kenya.

