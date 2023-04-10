‘Strictly. No white!’: Akothee’s wedding rule to guests





Kenyan singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth, known as Akothee, will tie the knot with her Caucasian fiancé Dennis, aka Omosh, in a lavish ceremony at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on April 10.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers spared no expense in planning her big day, with reports suggesting the wedding cost a staggering Sh7 million.

The dress code for the wedding was “elegant,” with a touch of gold, and guests were strictly prohibited from wearing white.

The guest list was also carefully curated, with only guests allowed to attend.

Akothee’s imported Haute Couture Atelier gown from Switzerland was the talk of the town, with rumors suggesting it cost over Sh700,000. The dress was an autumn white lace fishtail gown adorned with Swarovski crystals and paired with a veil that cost tens of thousands of shillings.

Actress Sandra Dacha, also Akothee’s friend, was the one-man-show wedding planner, taking care of everything from venue selection to cake tasting. Akothee also announced that her daughter, Fancy Makadia, would be her flower girl and that six lucky fans had been invited to the wedding.

Despite having kids from different men, Akothee clarified that she had only been married once and was looking forward to being married again. She has showered love on her foreign fiancé, warning outsiders against interfering with their relationship.

Akothee also made it clear that family politics had no place in her wedding and that she did not expect any drama to take center stage.

She revealed that the only people who will not attend her wedding would be her two sons, Prince Ojwang and Prince Oyoo.

She said her two sons, who live in France, will not make it to her second wedding due to school but hinted that they will witness the second ceremony scheduled to take place in Switzerland on July 10.

