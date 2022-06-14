WATCH: Student leaders urge Sakaja to drop gubernatorial bid over academic papers





University student leaders in Nairobi have asked Johnson Sakaja to drop his gubernatorial bid and return to school.

While addressing the press in Nairobi, the leaders also expressed their concerns about what they said is the increase of fake degrees in the market, most of which are acquired by politicians.

“It’s so unfortunate we are here because of someone who does not want to attain a degree legally,” explained Tabitha Juma, a student representative.

“You cannot be a leader and you don’t want to lead by example, we call upon Sakaja to come back to school, there is space for you, we have hostels where you can sleep and classes where you can study with us and get the degree.”

“The best gift a parent can give his children is education, it’s sad to see our politicians struggling to prove their academic qualifications, what a shame. We ask the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to do its due diligence on the academic dwarfs on the politician scene.”

Sakaja is facing increased scrutiny amid claims he doesn’t have a university degree, a requirement to vie for the gubernatorial seat according to Kenyan law.

Despite receiving clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the Nairobi county seat, Sakaka faces multiple petitions from interested parties who claim he did not complete his degree course at the University of Nairobi.

In an affidavit, the politician has asked the IEBC tribunal to dismiss the complaint filed against him over his academic certificates.

He insists he holds a Bachelor of Science in Management degree conferred to him by Team University in Uganda.