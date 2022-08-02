Student ‘makes confession’ after being arrested taking photos of British camp





A student at Meru National Polytechnic who was arrested over the weekend while taking photos of a British military camp in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, has confessed to the police that he was in the process of joining the Al Shabaab militant group.

Mr Denis Kimathi Mutiga alias Osman aged 31, also revealed that he recently converted from Christianity to Islam at a mosque in Nanyuki town. The suspect was arrested he was seen taking photos of the British camp.

“Information was received from a boda boda rider who was heading to Kangaita that he had seen a man near the British Camp perimeter fence taking photographs. Two officers rushed to the area but did not get the suspect as he had moved to another area,” the police said in a report seen by Nairobi News.

A woman who was grazing cattle nearby then directed the police officers to where the suspect had moved. Upon arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a 500ml water bottle, a match box, cigarette and a Tecno Spark 4 mobile phone.

“He was then interrogated and he disclosed that he had visited the same area three times. He is a student at Meru National Polytechnic pursuing a Civil Engineering course,” the police said.

According to the police, the suspect moved to Kabiro in Nanyuki town in September 2021.