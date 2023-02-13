Students brave cold night for 50km trek to air grievances

Students from Arnesen's High School in Burnt Forest township of Uasin Gishu County sit at Ainabkoi Sub-County Commissioner's office precincts at Kapsoya, Eldoret town. PHOTO| JARED NYATAYA.

Students from Arnesen's High School in Burnt Forest township of Uasin Gishu County sit at Ainabkoi Sub-County Commissioner's office precincts at Kapsoya, Eldoret town. PHOTO| JARED NYATAYA.





Over 500 students from Arnesen’s High School in Uasin Gishu County, Kenya, embarked on a bold journey to have their voices heard.

The students, ranging from Form Ones to Form Fours, started their trek at midnight from their school in Burnt Forest to Eldoret town, a distance of over 50 kilometres, to meet with authorities from the Ministry of Education.

The students arrived at the Ainabkoi deputy sub-county offices as early as 6 AM, with some complaining of hunger and fatigue from the long walk.

The students had numerous grievances, including a lack of teaching since the school opened on January 24, an increase in remedial fees from Sh6,000 to Sh9,000 in a term, poor hygiene in the school toilets, inadequate water and food rations, and a shortage of medical drugs at the school dispensary.

Also read: Miniskirts, dreads, tumbo cuts; not here! Kenya Methodist University tells students

The students also accused the school principal, Mr. Francis Juma, of failing to address their concerns.

However, the deputy county commissioner, Mr. Charles Laboso, reassured the students that their grievances would be addressed, including the poor condition of the toilets, the increase in fees, and the shortage of food, water, and medical supplies.

Mr. Laboso also warned teachers against using inappropriate language and engaging in fights within the school premises.

The chairman of the school’s board, Reverend David Nganga, also pledged to address and resolve the students’ grievances.

The students’ peaceful demonstration and trek to Eldoret showed their determination to have their voices heard and their grievances addressed.

Also read: How abducted Egerton University student was rescued