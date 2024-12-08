Sueh Owino, Wadagliz were the top viral trends on TikTok in Kenya 2024





For many Kenyans, 2024 was lived in extremis. It was the country’s annus horribilis if you like.

It did not help that the leadership of a neighboring country seemed to gloat over Kenya’s misfortunes. The Maandamano, the reject and inject movements, the SHA, SHIF, and Adani, the tax chaos, and many other endless extremes. It has been bad. There is no denying that times have indeed been difficult for Kenyans this year.

But in the midst of it all, some Kenyans have managed to bring a smile to the gloomy faces of their countrymen with their entertaining content on various platforms.

On TikTok, these Kenyans emerged as the top creators who stole the show in 2024 by making Kenyans forget their troubles for a minute.

Their content was the most trending topic on the social platform in the country in 2024, according to TikTok’s research, which includes in-app and third-party insights focused on the social, economic, and cultural impact of TikTok, conducted from January to November 2024.

Ayuni Nyapolo (mother of gospel singer Jabidii)

The elderly mother and her musician son went viral with their collabo song ‘Miel Matin’ which became a TikTok challenge.

Kenyans online were amused by Ayuni’s performance and dance to the song, which resulted in many Kenyans doing different trends with the song.

The song has two video versions, one of which has garnered 1.2 million views on YouTube and the other 1.6 million views on the same platform.

Sueh Owino

Needs no introduction. She took the internet by storm in late 2023. If you are an avid user of social media, especially TikTok, you must have come across her famous signature “cooking for my husband” videos.

The young content creator became instantly famous for her videos where she is always seen preparing different meals for her husband, mostly in a traditional African stew with recipes that are more local delicacies.

Her clips are unique as she always plays Mbosso’s ‘Shetani’ song as a background soundtrack to her videos, while all the clips start with the phrase “cooking for my husband”.

Sueh’s creativity has seen her gain followers, currently standing at 576,000 on TikTok, with all of her videos garnering over 15 million likes.

“Sueh uses her cooking skills to showcase authentic Kenyan dishes. Her content highlights Kenya’s rich culinary culture, making her a popular figure for those who crave a taste of tradition.” TikTok says.

Claire Wamboi

Also known as Shawrey 4 Movie Reviews, Ms. Wamboi aka June Claire Dontre made the list for carving out a niche as a go-to source for movie reviews, offering fresh takes on the latest films and creating a thriving community of movie buffs who trust her judgment.

Bite Buddies

Is a food lover’s paradise. The channel reveals the secrets behind Kenya’s best street food spots, spotlighting hidden gems and showcasing the country’s vibrant food culture.

Wadagliz

The rap duo of Kantel Mdagliz and Manna Zoggo, known as Wadagliz, went viral with the anthem “Anguka Nayo,” which became a global sensation during Kenya’s Gen Z protests. Their music brought people together and resonated with Kenyans everywhere while capturing the attention of the world.

Rajvir Soin

Made the list for using the social app to amplify Kenya’s stunning travel destinations, taking his followers on a journey across the country and showing them the beauty that lies just off the beaten path.

Adam Sebastian Fempe

Also on the list is Fempe, a Tanzanian travel creator who has built a loyal following by conducting public interviews with tourists, offering a unique look at Kenya’s tourist hotspots from the perspective of global travelers.

Connie Nganga

A food influencer who’s making waves by uncovering the best and most affordable places to eat in Nairobi. Her content is useful for anyone looking for hidden gems to explore in the city’s culinary scene.

Sean Mwaniki

The musician and dancer turned his famous song “Magi Magi” into a viral sensation, building a brand that resonates with audiences through catchy tunes and energetic performances.