Sugoi musician sentenced for impersonating DP Rigathi Gachagua on Facebook asks Ruto for help





An artist who impersonated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by creating a fake Facebook account has been slapped with a fine of Sh50000 or serve a jail term of seven months if he fails to pay.

Collins Kipleteng has since appealed to President William Ruto to offer him a job or any assistance he deems feet.

He was slapped with the sentence by Milimani Law Courts senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu after pleading guilty to the charges.

And in a show of remorse ,Collins who hails from Sugoi in Kaptebe Location, Uasin Gishu County apologised to the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He then pleaded with him and the top most authority in the country to secure him any job.

“Your honour, it is true I created the fake Facebook book account in the name of his Excellency Hon Rigathi Gachagua, to look for Views and Likes for my songs whose links are available for viewing,” Collins admitted when the charges were read to him by state prosecutor Ms Anne Munyua.

Pleading for mercy and pardon, Collins told court he dropped from college where he was taking a course in Information and Technology due to lack of school fees.

He pleaded for leniency saying that he tried his talent in artistic jobs to eke a living.

Collins further pleaded to be pardoned and given a second chance in life to shape his career in IT.

The prosecution asked the court to treat the accused as first time offender.

In passing sentence Ms Kimilu said she has considered that he has apologized to the DP.

She also noted the convict did not waste precious judicial time as he accepted the offence he committed.

She however warned him not to impersonate senior government officials in the name of eking a living in future.

She proceeded to impose a fine of ksh 50000 or serve seven months in jail.

Collins was charged with personation contrary to section 382(I) of the penal code.

The prosecution accused Collins of representing himself as Mr Rigathi Gachagua November and December 6th with an intention to defraud unsuspecting members of public.

He was given 14 days to appeal against the sentence and conviction.

He did not manage to pay the fine immediately but a relative Mr Elijah Songol told Nairobi News wellwishers and relatives will raise the fine through a fundraiser.