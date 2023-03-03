Suicide or accident? KNH patient dies after jumping from 7th-floor ward





Police are investigating an incident in which a patient is believed to have jumped to his death from the seventh floor of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi.

The 22-year-old patient who has been identified as Timothy Kinuthia had been a patient at the hospital before the incident happened on Thursday around 1am when other patients were asleep.

The patient who had been admitted to ward 7B jumped to the ground floor and died on the spot.

Security personnel at the hospital said they heard a loud bang on the ground floor and on checking, they found the patient already dead.

Police officers processed the scene and moved the body to the mortuary and have since launched investigations into the incident.

The hospital is yet to issue a statement on how long the patient had been at the facility.

The seventh and eighth floors of the hospital host patients suffering from communicable diseases such as malaria, HIV/Aids, pneumonia and Tuberculosis (TB).

