Suluhu reshuffles cabinet in the wee hours of Monday night





Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu has reshuffled her cabinet in the wee hours of the night.

In a press statement that was released by the Directorate of Presidential Communication, Ms Stergomena Tax has been appointed as Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, replacing Liberata Mulamula.

Prior to the new appointment, Ms Tax served as the Defence Minister, being the first woman to head the docket.

“Innocent Bashungwa, who was the Minister of State in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government, has been moved to the Defence ministry taking over from MS Tax,” the statement read.

Additionally, President Suluhu appointed Ms Angela Kairuki to replace Bashungwa at the President’s Office of Regional Administration and Local Government.

The new appointees took the oath of office at 3:00 am Monday morning.

In April this year, President Suluhu made yet another cabinet reshuffle in the evening, following the one she made in January. George Simbachawene, the Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister was moved to the Office of the Prime Minister – Parliament, Policy and Coordination, which was headed by Dr Pindi Chana.

Dr Chana, who joined the Cabinet in the January reshuffle, was moved to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, replacing Dr Damas Ndumabro, who was appointed in the Constitutional and Legal Affairs docket.

Mid this year, President Suluhu sacked the Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro in the wee hours and sent him out of the country as an envoy.

Sirro was named as Tanzania’s ambassador to Zimbabwe and was replaced by Camillus Wambura.

Tanzanians fear President Suluhu is taking up some of Magufuli’s unpopular habits which include sacking senior civil servants late at midnight.

Incidentally, Suluhu the first female president in East Africa also announced his former boss President Magufuli’s death late into the night last year.

Last year Suluhu appointed January Makamba who had been dismissed for criticising her predecessor as energy minister in a cabinet reshuffle that was announced overnight.

