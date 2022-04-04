Suna East MP Junet Mohamed summoned by DCI





Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was on Monday, April 4, 2022, summoned over an incident that saw Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s chopper pelted with stones.

Mr Mohamed was amongst political leaders who had accompanied Mr Odinga who is the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate to the late Jackson Kibor’s burial in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

The MP was among the first person to break the news immediately it took place on Friday, April 1 where he alleged that the attackers made an attempt on their lives.

“On Friday, we almost got killed in Soy constituency at the burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor’s burial. Our chopper was completely destroyed and we had to look for alternative means mid-air,” his post read in part.

The summon makes Mr Mohamed the fourth political leader to be summoned over the incident.

Currently, officers attached to DCI are investigating the case with sources saying that more leaders will be summoned in the coming days.

Leaders who have been summoned by the police include Soy MP Caleb Kositany, his counterpart Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu County speaker David Kiplagat.

The three leaders are accused of orchestrating the deadly chaos that left those in the aircraft shocked.

However, the politicians have maintained that they did not in any way participate in planning the attack and accused the police of playing partisan politics.

Kositany went further to address the media where he asked politicians to seize hiring goons to heckle politicians.

“It is not African, they have questioned the youths and those who ferried youth are known but they have targeted those associated with Deputy President William Ruto,” he said.

In addition to the matter, a total of 17 suspects have been apprehended by the police after they were found with Sh50.

Police confiscated their mobile phones and they will be taken for forensic check to ascertain whether they were linked to the incident.

Currently, 17 suspects have been apprehended by the police over the matter. They are slated to face attempted murder charges, malicious damage to property as well as incitement.