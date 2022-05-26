Super Metro matatu sacco ventures into Mombasa Road route

A matatu that belongs to the Super Metro Sacco and a board (right) displaying the routes that the sacco operates in. PHOTO | COURTESY

A matatu that belongs to the Super Metro Sacco and a board (right) displaying the routes that the sacco operates in. PHOTO | COURTESY





Super Metro Sacco, arguably one of the dominant matatu saccos in Nairobi, has announced it’s entry into the busy Mombasa Road route.

Through its Twitter handle, the sacco management informed residents of Kitengele that its services will be soon available for them.

“Kitengela here we are! Today’s free rides alert! (Morning hours selected fleets from Kitengela to town). We hope and trust that you are well. Many thanks to the entire Kitengela fraternity for welcoming us warmly into your home,” the saccco said.

“With a heart full of gratitude, we say thank you. It’s our humble prayer that God blesses you abundantly for your hospitality. Our highest priority is to serve and satisfy you through our services. May God’s favor, love, and guidance be upon us as we toil together.”

The route is currently served by matatus that belong to Rembo Sacco, Nakam Sacco, Karuri Sacco, Wamasaa saccoo and Naekana Sacco.

Last year, Super Metro Sacco commenced its operation on the Ngong Road route. Previously, the sacco was majorly operating on Thika Highway and Waiyaki Way.

Kenyans on Twitter have welcomed the sacco’s new move, with some asking them to extend their services to other routes as well.

Yeah 👏. But avoid so many stopovers like Mlolongo and Cabanas, this is what killed Seven City sacco. Just play express to town. — Mwangi Kiarie HSC (@M_Kiarie_Mwangi) May 24, 2022

YOU ARE THE BEST ORGANIZED SACCO EVER IN KENYA. WHEN ARE YOU PLANNING TO JOIN OUR ROUTE 44? — mwassdatatec (@mwassdatatec1) May 24, 2022

Yeah 👏. But avoid so many stopovers like Mlolongo and Cabanas, this is what killed Seven City sacco. Just play express to town. — Mwangi Kiarie HSC (@M_Kiarie_Mwangi) May 24, 2022

Finally👏👏👏👏i had professised about this,iknew it will come…atleast watu watahumble,the best sacco so far in kenya,u’ve done justice to us… — Campbell (@CampbellIkuba) May 24, 2022

Finally someone had to rival Rembo shuttle.

Where do we aboard at from CBD.

Also consider fare chargers.

Thank you. — Nivíír, The Story writer🎤 (@Makinawa_Jr) May 24, 2022

Kindly explore this new route and you won’t regret. Thats from Thika- Kabati- Kenol- Makuyu- Ithanga- Kilimambogo-Makongeni- Thika. Paying 250 shillings to Thika, a 38 km Journey, is extortion. You will be opening up a new route and will assured of business all round the year. — mwaura. paulj (@PauljMwaura) May 26, 2022