Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Super Metro matatu sacco ventures into Mombasa Road route

By Kevin Cheruiyot May 26th, 2022 2 min read

Super Metro Sacco, arguably one of the dominant matatu saccos in Nairobi, has announced it’s entry into the busy Mombasa Road route.

Through its Twitter handle, the sacco management informed residents of Kitengele that its services will be soon available for them.

Related Stories

“Kitengela here we are! Today’s free rides alert! (Morning hours selected fleets from Kitengela to town). We hope and trust that you are well. Many thanks to the entire Kitengela fraternity for welcoming us warmly into your home,” the saccco said.

“With a heart full of gratitude, we say thank you. It’s our humble prayer that God blesses you abundantly for your hospitality. Our highest priority is to serve and satisfy you through our services. May God’s favor, love, and guidance be upon us as we toil together.”

The route is currently served by matatus that belong to Rembo Sacco, Nakam Sacco, Karuri Sacco, Wamasaa saccoo and Naekana Sacco.

Last year, Super Metro Sacco commenced its operation on the Ngong Road route. Previously, the sacco was majorly operating on Thika Highway and Waiyaki Way.

Kenyans on Twitter have welcomed the sacco’s new move, with some asking them to extend their services to other routes as well.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
It’s baby number two for the Raburus