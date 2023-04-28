Super Metro Sacco warns its drivers against playing loud music

A matatu belonging to Super Metro Sacco drops off passengers along Thika road in Nairobi in this picture taken on July 16, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Drivers of matatus belonging to Super Metro Sacco, which ply different routes in Nairobi, have been cautioned against playing loud music.

In an internal memo seen by Nairobi News, and which is in our possession, drivers who ignore the rule will be subjected to disciplinary action.

“Due to increasing complains rue to loud music in our fleets, any vehicle caught and/or reported to be playing loud music on any of our routes will lead to the driver of the bus to be summoned to answer to a disciplinary case,” the memo reads in part.

The memo further advised the drivers to surrender the flash disk which they use upon arrival at the next bus terminus.

This comes at a time when the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) company has announced expansion of its route network to more estates within the city.

Five days ago, the sacco said it had acquired a 100-bus fleet that will be distributed to all its routes plus the introduction of the Kahawa West route.

“Today we officially commenced our services in Kahawa West. Our main aim is to serve our esteemed clients better,” the sacco said.

The PSV company has been expanding its services since its introduction to the Kenyan market in 2013.

In February, the sacco unveiled its first fleet of electric buses as the company transitioned to eco-friendly vehicles.

The sacco’s electric vehicles ply the Central Business District (CBD)-Kitengela, CBD-Kikuyu, and CBD-Ngong routes.

The electric vehicles were acquired by sacco in a partnership with BasiGo, an electronic bus company that seeks to provide environmentally friendly transport solutions on the African continent.

The model acquired by Super Metro is a K6, a 25-seat electric bus with a 250-kilometer range and less than four hours of recharge time.

