Supermarkets to remain closed on election day

Leading chain of retailers Quickmart, Carrefour and Naivas Supermarket have announced that they will remain closed on election day. PHOTOS | NATION MEDIA GRROUP

Kenyans will not be able to shop on election day with major supermarkets announcing that they will remain closed.

Carrefour is the latest to announce that it will close it’s operations on August 9th, both physically and online.

In a statement published in their social media platforms, Carrefour said they will remain closed across the country to enable their customers and staff members to exercise their democratic right to vote.

The retailer further said online purchases will be delivered on Wednesday, a day after the polls.

“For our online customers, we will close our latest orders at 5pm on Monday 8th with no deliveries done on August 9th,” Carrefour said in the notice.

Early this week, Naivas Supermarket announced that it would too remain shut in all it’s 84 branches so as to allow it’s staff to vote.

Quickmart too made a similar announcement saying its 55 branches would resume it’s normal operations on 10th August.

Their announcement comes after the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government CS Fred Matiang’i announced that next Tuesday will be a public holiday to allow Kenyans to vote.

For this reason, Kenyans have been advised to purchase their supplies on Monday and in the same breath show up at their polling stations on election day.