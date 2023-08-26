Supremacy battle rocks TVET leadership





Confusion has rocked the leadership of the Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) with the reported designation of two individuals to serve in the same position.

Nairobi News understands Dr Meshack Opwora and John Tuwei (Deputy Director Technical Education) have both been handling assignments designated to the TVET national director.

In the latest instance, Mr Tuwei is reported to have graced the recent capacity building meeting comprising TVET Principals, and organized by the Kenya School of TVET at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu.

Accompanied by TVET Principal Secretary (PS) Esther Muoria, Mr Tuwei was introduced at the event as Director for Technical Education.

This despite an earlier circular from Public Service confirming Dr Opwora in the same position.

The appointment letter in Nairobi News possession is dated August 15, 2023, and signed by Public Service PS Amos Gatetcha, was addressed to a host of senior government officials including Dr Muoira, and the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Joseph Busiega.

The same communique was copied to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and Public Service CS Aisha Jumwa.

A separate communique dated June 19, 2023, and signed by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu also confirmed Dr Opwora as the man at the helm of TVET.

“As earlier discussed, Dr Opwora has been reinstated to his previous position as the Director, Technical, Vocational Educational and Training with effect from June 21, 2023,” Hon Machogu’s correspondence addressed to Dr Muoria states in part.

“In this regard, please facilitate his immediate resumption to office.”

Despite these messages, Principals who graced the closing ceremony at Tom Mboya Labour College were surprised when Dr Muoria introduced Tuwei as the Director Technical Education.

Nairobi News understands Dr Opwora’s woes emanated from his supposed closeness to H.E the President William Ruto in the run up to the August 2022 presidential elections. He was then forced to ‘step aside’ from the role for months, and later reinstated when Hon.Machogu took over the Ministry. But his woes appear far from over.

A PhD holder in TVET from the University of Newcastle, Australia, coupled with a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Planning from the University of Nairobi, Dr Opwora has served as TVET Director since 2018 with impactive results.

The TVET handles all forms and levels of education and training which provide knowledge and skills related to occupations in various sectors of economic and social life through formal and informal learning methods in both school-based and work based learning contexts. It is the bedrock of the Kenya Kwanza Economic Transformational Agenda which the Government is using to provide compent skills to the youth to participate in national decelopment.