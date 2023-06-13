Susan Kaitanny: The Real Housewives of Nairobi was incredibly toxic and painful

Businesswoman Susan Kaittany at the premiere of The Real Housewife of Nairobi at Windsor Golf and Country Club in Nairobi. PHOTO | POOL

The first season of The Real Housewives of Nairobi reached its climactic finale, leaving viewers captivated by the intense drama among the cast.

However, not all of the ‘Housewives’ found closure as two members, Minne Kariuki and Susan Kaitanny, could not reconcile their differences, leaving the season on a sour note.

During the explosive second part of the reunion, Fahreed Khimani, the show’s host, broached the topic of a potential second season, posing the question to all the cast members.

Kaitanny, still reeling from the toxicity she experienced, expressed her uncertainty about returning to the show.

“It has been a mix of excitement and pain. I need time to heal from this process. What was supposed to be a beautiful experience turned out to be incredibly toxic. I am still undecided about participating in a second season, considering the hurtful experiences I’ve endured. The cyberbullying, in particular, was the worst part,” Kaitanny.

Kaitanny hinted that she would carefully consider her decision if the opportunity arose. In contrast, Lisa Christoffersen expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of a second season.

Vera Sidika also expressed her willingness to participate, citing her thick skin and the desire to reveal different aspects of her personality.

“This platform is incredible for people to get to know the real me, and that’s why I would be eager to join Season 2. Negativity is just a part of life; we all face ups and downs. People fight every day, even within families.”

Sonal, another cast member, expressed her eagerness to return but vowed to approach the second season with more caution and a different perspective. She asserted her intention to stand tall and face any challenges alone.

“I will walk as the true lion that I am and roar.”

Minne, unapologetically candid, shared her enjoyment of the show, emphasizing her growth and current thriving state. Addressing the tensions with Kaitanny, Minne said:

“I am not a bully, but I am a strong, opinionated woman. If you present yourself in a certain way, I will call it out. However, Susan hates me to the core, going as far as pressing charges against me… She has a dark heart. I stand with my faith, and no one can tarnish my brand. I would gladly participate again and be the realest housewife.”

Dr Catherine Masitsa, one of the cast members, expressed her readiness to jump into a potential second season, displaying her enthusiasm for the show.

Driven by her passion, she admitted that she hadn’t even read the contract for the current season, eagerly embracing the opportunity it presented.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios and all episodes of Season 1 are available on Showmax.

It is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

